iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Holdings Boosted by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,108,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $55.83. 47,124,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,332,781. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.96. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $56.45.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.