iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Share Price Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.96

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.96 and traded as high as $45.99. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $45.92, with a volume of 456,165 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZA. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 122.0% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 111,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 61,444 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 32,307 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

