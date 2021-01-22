iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 5.8% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,304,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,101,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,934,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,324,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,721,000 after purchasing an additional 429,470 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,480,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,821,000 after purchasing an additional 354,747 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.04. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

