iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,240 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 4.8% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $7,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,149,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,973 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,975,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,784,000 after buying an additional 108,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,355,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,821,000 after buying an additional 52,501 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,278,000 after buying an additional 110,907 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,276 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.26. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

