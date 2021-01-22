iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,570 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 65.8% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $117.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.22.

