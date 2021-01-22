iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 5,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $117.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average of $116.29. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

