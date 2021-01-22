iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 71.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 154,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.31 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $38.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

