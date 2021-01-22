iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Sets New 52-Week High at $216.81

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $216.81 and last traded at $216.74, with a volume of 1909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.23.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.82.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWB. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,351,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,173,000 after acquiring an additional 396,845 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,884,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,666,000 after acquiring an additional 278,570 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 396,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,297,000 after acquiring an additional 172,961 shares during the period. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,826,000.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.