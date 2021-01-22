iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 123.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $217.72. The stock had a trading volume of 52,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,292. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $218.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.82.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

