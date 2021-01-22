iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $481,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $247.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.82. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

