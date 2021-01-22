iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Cut by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,014 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.9% of Tiaa Fsb’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.54% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $236,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 555.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 507.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $141.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

