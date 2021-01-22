iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.17

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.17 and last traded at $92.17, with a volume of 1418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day moving average is $83.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

