iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.05

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.05 and last traded at $65.04, with a volume of 63389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.82.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

