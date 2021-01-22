iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,716,000 after acquiring an additional 308,371 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 396.1% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 118,718 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 15,083 shares during the period.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.63. 1,469,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,900. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $65.87.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

