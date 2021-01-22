iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Holdings Lifted by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 316.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,648 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $27,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $67.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $77.95.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

