IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Down 7.8%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP)’s stock price was down 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.79. Approximately 14,180,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 15,130,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised IT Tech Packaging to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of IT Tech Packaging at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP)

IT Tech Packaging, Inc produces and distributes paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers corrugating medium papers and offset printing papers. It also provides tissue paper products, including toilet papers, boxed and soft-packed tissues, handkerchief tissues, and paper napkins, as well as bathroom and kitchen paper towels under the Dongfang Paper brand.

