Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $470,000. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITMR traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $25.24. 16,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,053. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.89 million, a P/E ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Itamar Medical will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.