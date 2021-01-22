Itau BBA Securities Upgrades Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) to Outperform

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo México (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on Grupo México in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Grupo México stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. Grupo México has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $5.09.

Grupo México Company Profile

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

