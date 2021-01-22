IZE (IZE) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. In the last seven days, IZE has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One IZE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges. IZE has a total market capitalization of $908.11 million and approximately $44,929.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00123817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00072372 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.41 or 0.00275167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00068827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039182 BTC.

IZE Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en.

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IZE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

