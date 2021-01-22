IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Trading 12.4% Higher

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)’s share price traded up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.71. 5,210,723 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 8,094,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $228.25 million, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Dfpg Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

