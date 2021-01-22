Jabil Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $45.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.66.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Jabil will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,991,774. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,887,587 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.