Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.50 Billion

Brokerages predict that Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) will announce $6.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.51 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.50 billion. Jabil reported sales of $6.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year sales of $27.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.45 billion to $27.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $28.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.79 billion to $28.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jabil.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jabil from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Jabil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

JBL traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.59. 778,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $46.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $1,764,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,607. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $163,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,736 shares of company stock worth $4,887,587. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Jabil by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Jabil by 12.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Jabil by 27,650.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.