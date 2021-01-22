Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Investec

Investec assumed coverage on shares of Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of JADSF opened at $0.95 on Monday. Jadestone Energy has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.73.

Jadestone Energy Company Profile

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, exploration, and appraisal of oil and gas assets in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. The company holds 100% interests in the Stag oilfield and the Montara project located in offshore Western Australia, as well as two gas development blocks in Southwest Vietnam.

