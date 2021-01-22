Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,240 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $79,608.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 5th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total transaction of $240,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $61,666.33.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $55,861.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $63.29 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.31.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. Analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

