Jarvis Network (JRT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $723,290.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Jarvis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0949 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $723,290.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00054074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00126405 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00075400 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.97 or 0.00278136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00069800 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en.

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

