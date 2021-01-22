Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) Shares Gap Down to $0.35

Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) (CVE:JZR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.29. Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 9,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25.

Jazz Resources Inc. (JZR.V) Company Profile (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Teddy Glacier and Spider properties located in the Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia, Canada. The company is headquartered in White Rock, Canada.

