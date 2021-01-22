Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) a GBX 6,400 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,468.46 ($71.45).

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,924 ($77.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,729.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,974.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The stock has a market cap of £73.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.44.

In other news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total value of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total value of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

