Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Giaimo now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $3.01 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up previously from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.00.

Netflix stock opened at $579.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $515.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.32. Netflix has a one year low of $290.25 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 461,042 shares of company stock valued at $241,770,048. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1,525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

