Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS in a report issued on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galp Energia, SGPS’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.07.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

