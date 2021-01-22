Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Pentair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.77 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut shares of Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $57.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $59.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

In other news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth about $210,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.