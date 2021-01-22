Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €135.00 Price Target for Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF)

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) received a €135.00 ($158.82) price target from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €108.13 ($127.21).

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €140.00 ($164.71) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($180.24). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €131.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €95.85.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

