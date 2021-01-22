Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €26.50 ($31.18).

JEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €25.46 ($29.95) on Friday. Jenoptik AG has a twelve month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a twelve month high of €27.52 ($32.38). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.67.

About Jenoptik AG (JEN.F)

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.