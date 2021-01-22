Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) Shares Gap Up to $0.33

Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.33, but opened at $0.40. Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 36,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$78.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.85 and a quick ratio of 10.81.

Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) Company Profile (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.