Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,337.00

Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,337 ($17.47) and last traded at GBX 1,367 ($17.86), with a volume of 868830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,487 ($19.43).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JET2. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,378.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81.

In related news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29), for a total transaction of £7,000,000 ($9,145,544.81).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

