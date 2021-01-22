JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $617.81 Million

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report sales of $617.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $594.80 million to $649.00 million. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $2.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JetBlue Airways.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 18.95% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.27.

JetBlue Airways stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.28. 254,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,399,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JetBlue Airways (JBLU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.