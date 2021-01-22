Jibrel Network (JNT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $99,983.00

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One Jibrel Network token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and $99,983.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jibrel Network has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00065801 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.50 or 0.00585875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00043846 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,278.96 or 0.04017823 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016224 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

