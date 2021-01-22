JMP Securities Boosts MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Price Target to $4.25

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $3.50 to $4.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.70.

MFA Financial stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. MFA Financial has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. MFA Financial had a negative net margin of 118.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MFA Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 240,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 18.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in MFA Financial by 11.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,022,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFA Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

