JMP Securities Increases Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $140.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

HAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Haemonetics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research cut Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $122.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

NYSE:HAE opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 57.01, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $129.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.58.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

