JMP Securities Raises BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Price Target to $20.00

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its price target raised by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRT opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average is $12.85.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5,712.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 32.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

