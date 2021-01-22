Jobchain Market Cap Hits $3.75 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $19,099.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Jobchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a token. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,909,504,855 tokens. Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

