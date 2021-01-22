Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,711,000 after purchasing an additional 370,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 251.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,205,000 after purchasing an additional 357,887 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.54.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total value of $34,200,081.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,857,108. 24.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $383.40. 2,705,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,701. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.26 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 491.54, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $377.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.89.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

