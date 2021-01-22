Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 112.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,255,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,455. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.20 and its 200-day moving average is $75.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.32.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.