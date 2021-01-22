Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,876 shares during the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $325.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,119,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,246,850. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.69 and a 200-day moving average of $297.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $327.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.561 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

