Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes $1.17 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,145,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,596. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $78.25. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,614.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

