Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Takes $319,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 34,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 216,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period.

SLV traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $23.66. 18,421,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,569,656. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $10.86 and a one year high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

