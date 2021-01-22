John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Price Target Cut to GBX 390

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 349.55 ($4.57).

Get John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) alerts:

Shares of WG opened at GBX 313.90 ($4.10) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 227.30. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 49.05.

In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 821 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 320 ($4.18) per share, with a total value of £2,627.20 ($3,432.45). Also, insider Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total value of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66).

About John Wood Group PLC (WG.L)

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.