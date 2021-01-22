Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Johnson Matthey Plc is a speciality chemicals company focused on its core skills in catalysis, precious metals, fine chemicals and process technology. Its principal activities comprise manufacture of autocatalysts, heavy duty diesel catalysts and pollution control systems, catalysts and components for fuel cells, catalysts and technologies for chemical processes, fine chemicals, chemical catalysts and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The Company also engages in the marketing, refining, and fabrication of precious metals. Its environmental technologies include emission control technologies, process technologies and fuel cells. Its precious metals products include platinum, noble metals, catalysts, chemicals and refining and colour technologies. Its fine chemicals include macfarlan smith, pharmaceutical materials and services and research chemicals. Johnson Matthey Plc is headquartered in London, U.K. “

JMPLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue cut Johnson Matthey to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

JMPLY stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of $39.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

