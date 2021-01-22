Jonathan B. Degaynor Sells 10,000 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Stock

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $302,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,867.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $29.53 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $797.46 million, a P/E ratio of -105.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.97.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 453.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $342,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $515,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the third quarter worth $606,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 5.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

