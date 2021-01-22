Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) (LON:JOUL) Shares Gap Down to $160.00

Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) (LON:JOUL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $160.00, but opened at $153.38. Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) shares last traded at $156.50, with a volume of 602,845 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.56. The stock has a market cap of £172.33 million and a P/E ratio of -7.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 156.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 121.95.

Joules Group Plc (JOUL.L) Company Profile (LON:JOUL)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

