Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO) Shares Gap Up to $50.00

Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $50.00, but opened at $52.00. Journeo plc (JNEO.L) shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 73,048 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £4.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

About Journeo plc (JNEO.L) (LON:JNEO)

Journeo plc provides solutions to the transport community, which captures, processes, and displays essential information to improve journeys in the United Kingdom and mainland Europe. It operates through Passenger Systems and Fleet Systems segments. The company offers CCTV, passenger counting, camera monitoring system, telematics and driver behavior, and on-board Wi-Fi system for buses; forward facing CCTV, track and surrounds, video data retrieval, platform and premises, in-carriage, and pantograph monitoring for the freight and passenger rail markets; and mobile CCTV, passenger counting, driver behavior, passenger Wi-Fi, infotainment, and associated depot infrastructure to coaches and blue light vehicles.

